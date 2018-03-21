League Two
Crawley2Wycombe3

Crawley Town 2-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe climbed into the League Two automatic promotion places with a 3-2 win over Crawley.

Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa scored his 18th goal of the season, equalling his best-ever tally, as the Chairboys clinched their sixth win in the last seven away games.

Matt Bloomfield should have hit the target for Wycombe early on when he wastefully shot over after racing through following a slip by Joe McNerney.

Wanderers broke the deadlock on 26 minutes when Luke O`Nien played a corner from Joe Jacobson back across goal and Nathan Tyson bundled the ball in from close range.

Crawley levelled on 35 minutes when Karlan Ahearne-Grant rifled his seventh goal in eight games from 15 yards following a knock down by skipper Jimmy Smith.

But Wycombe regained the advantage five minutes before the interval through Akinfenwa, who headed in from six yards following a cross by Tyson.

Wanderers made it 3-1 after 62 minutes when, following a free-kick from Jacobson, Akinfenwa crossed for Sido Jombati to fire his first league goal of the season from close range.

Tyson later drove a left-footed shot just wide from Akinfenwa`s pass before O`Nien had a goal-bound shot tipped over by keeper Glenn Morris.

Panutche Camara reduced the deficit for Crawley seven minutes from time by tucking in a cross from substitute Jordan Roberts.

But Crawley finished with 10 men after defender Mark Connolly was dismissed in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 5McNerneyBooked at 90mins
  • 6ConnollyBooked at 90mins
  • 19Evina
  • 8SmithBooked at 56mins
  • 4PayneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes
  • 21Bulman
  • 28Camara
  • 9Ahearne-Grant
  • 7Boldewijn

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 12Mersin
  • 17Djaló
  • 20Tajbakhsh
  • 22Lelan
  • 25Randall
  • 27Sanoh

Wycombe

  • 1Brown
  • 2Coelho Jombati
  • 18MooreBooked at 31mins
  • 6El-Abd
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 87mins
  • 10BloomfieldSubstituted forThompsonat 63'minutes
  • 4Gape
  • 17O'NienSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 90+5'minutes
  • 8Bean
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 23Tyson

Substitutes

  • 11Kashket
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 15McGinley
  • 24Williams
  • 25Mackail-Smith
  • 29Thompson
  • 30Ma-Kalambay
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
2,133

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Wycombe Wanderers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Wycombe Wanderers 3.

Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cedric Evina (Crawley Town).

Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Luke O'Nien because of an injury.

Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).

Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 2, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Roberts.

Attempt missed. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).

Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Josh Payne.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson replaces Matt Bloomfield.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa following a set piece situation.

Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).

Wednesday 21st March 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Wycombe38209973541969
4Notts County381812860392166
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Exeter37196124740763
7Coventry371871243311261
8Lincoln City371612953401360
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley38158154649-353
13Colchester381313124643352
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe37913153747-1040
19Crewe38124224762-1540
20Port Vale38911184154-1338
21Forest Green38107214567-2237
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
View full League Two table

