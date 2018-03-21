Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Wycombe Wanderers 3.
Crawley Town 2-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe climbed into the League Two automatic promotion places with a 3-2 win over Crawley.
Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa scored his 18th goal of the season, equalling his best-ever tally, as the Chairboys clinched their sixth win in the last seven away games.
Matt Bloomfield should have hit the target for Wycombe early on when he wastefully shot over after racing through following a slip by Joe McNerney.
Wanderers broke the deadlock on 26 minutes when Luke O`Nien played a corner from Joe Jacobson back across goal and Nathan Tyson bundled the ball in from close range.
Crawley levelled on 35 minutes when Karlan Ahearne-Grant rifled his seventh goal in eight games from 15 yards following a knock down by skipper Jimmy Smith.
But Wycombe regained the advantage five minutes before the interval through Akinfenwa, who headed in from six yards following a cross by Tyson.
Wanderers made it 3-1 after 62 minutes when, following a free-kick from Jacobson, Akinfenwa crossed for Sido Jombati to fire his first league goal of the season from close range.
Tyson later drove a left-footed shot just wide from Akinfenwa`s pass before O`Nien had a goal-bound shot tipped over by keeper Glenn Morris.
Panutche Camara reduced the deficit for Crawley seven minutes from time by tucking in a cross from substitute Jordan Roberts.
But Crawley finished with 10 men after defender Mark Connolly was dismissed in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 5McNerneyBooked at 90mins
- 6ConnollyBooked at 90mins
- 19Evina
- 8SmithBooked at 56mins
- 4PayneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes
- 21Bulman
- 28Camara
- 9Ahearne-Grant
- 7Boldewijn
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 12Mersin
- 17Djaló
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 22Lelan
- 25Randall
- 27Sanoh
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 2Coelho Jombati
- 18MooreBooked at 31mins
- 6El-Abd
- 3JacobsonBooked at 87mins
- 10BloomfieldSubstituted forThompsonat 63'minutes
- 4Gape
- 17O'NienSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 90+5'minutes
- 8Bean
- 20Akinfenwa
- 23Tyson
Substitutes
- 11Kashket
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 15McGinley
- 24Williams
- 25Mackail-Smith
- 29Thompson
- 30Ma-Kalambay
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 2,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Wycombe Wanderers 3.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cedric Evina (Crawley Town).
Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Luke O'Nien because of an injury.
Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).
Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Roberts.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Josh Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson replaces Matt Bloomfield.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa following a set piece situation.
Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).