Ross County v Partick Thistle

County are winless in their past five meetings with Thistle

BBC coverage

Ross County goalkeeper Aaron McCarey faces a fitness test after being replaced with Scott Fox before half-time against Celtic with a back spasm.

Captain Andrew Davies will be missing from central defence because of suspension after his red card.

Partick Thistle defender Danny Devine is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Hibernian.

Goalkeeper Tomas Cerny, who came off with a rib injury at Easter Road, will be assessed before kick-off.

Meanwhile, midfielder Stuart Bannigan remains sidelined through injury.

Thistle head for Dingwall three points and one place above their hosts, who sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have gone five games overall without a victory - and eight in a row at home.

Partick Thistle are without a win in eight games, losing their previous three away from home and being without a win in the past five on their travels.

The Jags are unbeaten in five meetings with County, winning 2-0 at Firhill in December after a 1-1 September draw in Dingwall.

Thistle have conceded exactly one goal on each of their past eight visits to Dingwall

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Ross County interim co-manager Steven Ferguson: "If we manage to beat Partick, we take ourselves off the bottom of the league.

"For weeks and months everybody has been writing Ross County Football Club off - more so than any other club in the league.

"We know the position we are in. People are telling us that we won't get out of the position, but we as a staff and as a group of players believe we can get out this position.

"It is a huge game. Everyone knows how big it is, but what I will say is that it is just as big for Partick Thistle as it is for Ross County, which makes it a real high-stakes game.

"It is disappointing we won't have Andrew. He is a whole-hearted player, he gives everything for his club.

"But it gives someone else the opportunity to make an impression in the game."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It is a massive game, a huge incentive for both sides.

"Obviously we have a chance to pull away from County and they have a massive incentive to get on top of us, so it is a big match.

"The players know how big a game it is. They are well aware and County will be the same.

"It will be both teams desperate to win the match."