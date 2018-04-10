FC Halifax Town v Sutton United
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|42
|24
|10
|8
|60
|45
|15
|82
|2
|Sutton United
|41
|21
|9
|11
|61
|47
|14
|72
|3
|Aldershot
|42
|19
|14
|9
|61
|47
|14
|71
|4
|Tranmere
|40
|20
|10
|10
|67
|40
|27
|70
|5
|Boreham Wood
|42
|18
|15
|9
|55
|39
|16
|69
|6
|Wrexham
|42
|17
|18
|7
|48
|33
|15
|69
|7
|Fylde
|42
|19
|11
|12
|78
|53
|25
|68
|8
|Dover
|42
|18
|13
|11
|55
|37
|18
|67
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|40
|15
|16
|9
|53
|46
|7
|61
|10
|Bromley
|40
|16
|12
|12
|63
|47
|16
|60
|11
|Dag & Red
|41
|16
|11
|14
|60
|53
|7
|59
|12
|Leyton Orient
|41
|14
|11
|16
|53
|52
|1
|53
|13
|Eastleigh
|41
|12
|17
|12
|59
|63
|-4
|53
|14
|Gateshead
|39
|11
|17
|11
|51
|40
|11
|50
|15
|Halifax
|41
|12
|14
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|50
|16
|Maidenhead United
|40
|12
|13
|15
|52
|59
|-7
|49
|17
|Hartlepool
|42
|12
|12
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|48
|18
|Maidstone United
|42
|11
|14
|17
|48
|62
|-14
|47
|19
|Woking
|42
|12
|9
|21
|51
|69
|-18
|45
|20
|Solihull Moors
|41
|11
|11
|19
|41
|53
|-12
|44
|21
|Barrow
|40
|9
|14
|17
|45
|57
|-12
|41
|22
|Torquay
|41
|9
|10
|22
|38
|64
|-26
|37
|23
|Chester
|42
|6
|13
|23
|34
|69
|-35
|31
|24
|Guiseley
|40
|6
|12
|22
|34
|72
|-38
|30
