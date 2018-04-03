Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Dunfermline Athletic v Livingston
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31Beadling
- 28Craigen
- 17Aird
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 18Duthie
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 14Jacobs
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 11Cadden
- 3Longridge
- 17Robinson
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 5Buchanan
- 18Miller
- 19Frizzell
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 24Thompson
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Livingston 0. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Beadling.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).
Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
