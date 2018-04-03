Scottish Championship
Dunfermline1Livingston0

Dunfermline Athletic v Livingston

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31Beadling
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Aird
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 16Ryan
  • 18Duthie
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 14Jacobs
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Cadden
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Robinson
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 5Buchanan
  • 18Miller
  • 19Frizzell
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Thompson
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tom Beadling.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Livingston 0. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Beadling.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).

Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston311510650321855
3Dunfermline321310948321649
4Morton311211841291247
5Dundee Utd3013893936347
6Queen of Sth32119124849-142
7Falkirk301010103540-540
8Inverness CT2999113434036
9Dumbarton30610141941-2228
10Brechin3105261968-495
