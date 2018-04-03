Goal! Inverness CT 1, Brechin City 0. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Inverness CT v Brechin City
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 23Donaldson
- 22McKay
- 16Calder
- 4Chalmers
- 11Vigurs
- 7Polworth
- 24Trafford
- 20Bell
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 3Tremarco
- 5Warren
- 8Austin
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Mulraney
- 27Mackay
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 29Smith
- 2McLean
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 7Tapping
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 11Watt
- 18Orsi
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 14Lynas
- 15Spark
- 16Morrison
- 21Sinclair
- 26Costello
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.