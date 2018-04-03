Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Brechin0

Inverness CT v Brechin City

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 23Donaldson
  • 22McKay
  • 16Calder
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Polworth
  • 24Trafford
  • 20Bell
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 5Warren
  • 8Austin
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 27Mackay

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 29Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 7Tapping
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 11Watt
  • 18Orsi
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 14Lynas
  • 15Spark
  • 16Morrison
  • 21Sinclair
  • 26Costello
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Brechin City 0. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston311510650321855
3Dunfermline321310948321649
4Morton311211841291247
5Dundee Utd3013893936347
6Queen of Sth32119124849-142
7Falkirk301010103540-540
8Inverness CT29108113534138
9Dumbarton30610141941-2228
10Brechin3104271969-504
