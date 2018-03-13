Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Queen's Park 1.
Albion Rovers v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Perry
- 5MbayoSubstituted forMcLeishat 65'minutes
- 3Baur
- 6Holmes
- 7Fisher
- 8Davidson
- 9HesterSubstituted forWattersat 56'minutes
- 10Trouten
- 11VictoriaSubstituted forScullionat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marr
- 14MacDonald
- 15McLeish
- 16Guthrie
- 17Potts
- 18Scullion
- 19Watters
Queen's Park
- White
- Millen
- Cummins
- 6McLauchlan
- GibsonBooked at 78mins
- Fotheringham
- McVey
- DochertySubstituted forBradyat 85'minutes
- Burns
- Keena
- GaltSubstituted forOrrat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Leitch
- 14Orr
- 15Summers
- 16Mortimer
- 17Brady
- 18MacLennan
- 20Stott
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 296
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Queen's Park 1.
Attempt blocked. Conor Scullion (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Orr replaces David Galt.
Attempt blocked. Anton Brady (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Dominic Docherty.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).
Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).
Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Craig McLeish replaces Harlain Mbayo because of an injury.
Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Baur.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.
Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Kane Hester.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Albion Rovers).
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Queen's Park 1. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.