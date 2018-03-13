Scottish League One
Albion1Queen's Park1

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4Perry
  • 5MbayoSubstituted forMcLeishat 65'minutes
  • 3Baur
  • 6Holmes
  • 7Fisher
  • 8Davidson
  • 9HesterSubstituted forWattersat 56'minutes
  • 10Trouten
  • 11VictoriaSubstituted forScullionat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marr
  • 14MacDonald
  • 15McLeish
  • 16Guthrie
  • 17Potts
  • 18Scullion
  • 19Watters

Queen's Park

  • White
  • Millen
  • Cummins
  • 6McLauchlan
  • GibsonBooked at 78mins
  • Fotheringham
  • McVey
  • DochertySubstituted forBradyat 85'minutes
  • Burns
  • Keena
  • GaltSubstituted forOrrat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Leitch
  • 14Orr
  • 15Summers
  • 16Mortimer
  • 17Brady
  • 18MacLennan
  • 20Stott
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
296

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Queen's Park 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Queen's Park 1.

Attempt blocked. Conor Scullion (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Orr replaces David Galt.

Attempt blocked. Anton Brady (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Dominic Docherty.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).

Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).

Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Craig McLeish replaces Harlain Mbayo because of an injury.

Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Baur.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.

Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Kane Hester.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Albion Rovers).

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Queen's Park 1. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers29177556302658
2Ayr27183673324157
3Arbroath27136853381545
4Alloa2813694334945
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer29115134555-1038
7Airdrieonians2898113748-1135
8Forfar2984173458-2428
9Albion2776145163-1227
10Queen's Park2958163360-2723
