Scottish League One
Alloa1East Fife2

Alloa Athletic v East Fife

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6FlemingBooked at 66mins
  • 8HetheringtonSubstituted forCrossanat 73'minutes
  • 7CawleySubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11FlanniganSubstituted forRentonat 85'minutes
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Smith
  • 16McKeown
  • 17Crossan
  • 21Wilson

East Fife

  • 21MacKenzie
  • 6WatsonBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDunsmoreat 80'minutes
  • 17Allardice
  • 5Page
  • 19Thomson
  • 7LamontSubstituted forSlatteryat 85'minutes
  • 15Millar
  • 12McManus
  • 16Livingstone
  • 9Duggan
  • 10SmithBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJonesat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 8Slattery
  • 11Wilkie
  • 14Jones
  • 20Knox
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
402

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 2.

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Chris Duggan (East Fife) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Patrick Slattery replaces Mark Lamont.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Iain Flannigan.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Aaron Dunsmore replaces Craig Watson because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Steven Hetherington.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Kevin Smith.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dismissal

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) is shown the red card.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 2. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 1. Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Mark Lamont (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Craig Watson.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers29177556302658
2Ayr27183673324157
3Arbroath27136853381545
4Alloa2813694334945
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer29115134555-1038
7Airdrieonians2898113748-1135
8Forfar2984173458-2428
9Albion2776145163-1227
10Queen's Park2958163360-2723
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories