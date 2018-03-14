Arbroath 1-1 Ayr United

From the section

Craig McGuffie's late equaliser at Arbroath saw Ayr United move top of League One on goal difference above Raith Rovers, with a game in hand.

Danny Denholm's 20-yard strike on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts the lead at Gayfield.

But with four minutes left, midfielder McGuffie drove into the box and slotted a priceless leveller.

It leaves Ian McCall's side in pole position with eight games left, while Arbroath move above Alloa into third.