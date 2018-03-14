Scottish League One
Arbroath1Ayr1

Arbroath 1-1 Ayr United

Craig McGuffie in action for Ayr United
Craig McGuffie came up with a late equaliser for the visitors

Craig McGuffie's late equaliser at Arbroath saw Ayr United move top of League One on goal difference above Raith Rovers, with a game in hand.

Danny Denholm's 20-yard strike on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts the lead at Gayfield.

But with four minutes left, midfielder McGuffie drove into the box and slotted a priceless leveller.

It leaves Ian McCall's side in pole position with eight games left, while Arbroath move above Alloa into third.

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 21Gomes
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Linn
  • 6Whatley
  • 5YuleSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutesSubstituted forMcIntoshat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 8MartinBooked at 85mins
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forKaderat 77'minutes
  • 9Wallace
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 1Hutton
  • 12Kader
  • 14Gold
  • 15McCord
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17Skelly

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 6GegganBooked at 90mins
  • 28Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 26Reid
  • 11McDaidSubstituted forForrestat 77'minutes
  • 27Kerr
  • 16Adams
  • 8CrawfordSubstituted forMcGuffieat 77'minutes
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forMooreat 64'minutes
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 23Docherty
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
653

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 1, Ayr United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Ayr United 1.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ricky Gomes.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Omar Kader (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

Booking

Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Dangerous play by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, Ayr United 1. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Booking

Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Danny Denholm.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Robbie Crawford.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Declan McDaid.

Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Reid (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Michael Moffat.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces David Gold because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Gold (Arbroath) because of an injury.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers29177556302658
2Ayr27183673324157
3Arbroath27136853381545
4Alloa2813694334945
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer29115134555-1038
7Airdrieonians2898113748-1135
8Forfar2984173458-2428
9Albion2776145163-1227
10Queen's Park2958163360-2723
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories