Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 1.
Airdrieonians v Stranraer
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Muir
- 2O'Neil
- 5Brownlie
- 4Higgins
- 3MacDonald
- 7StewartSubstituted forHastieat 65'minutes
- 6Cairns
- 8ConroySubstituted forWattat 79'minutes
- 11Fry
- 9Duffy
- 10CarrickSubstituted forMcGregorat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14McGregor
- 15Hastie
- 16Watt
- 17Ferguson
- 18Russell
- 19Edwards
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 12McGowan
- 25DykesSubstituted forElliottat 81'minutes
- 23ThomsonSubstituted forAgnewat 26'minutes
- 6HawkshawSubstituted forLyonat 75'minutes
- 16Turner
- 11AndersonBooked at 41mins
- 14Okoh
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 7Woods
- 9Scott
- 10Agnew
- 17Elliott
- 18Gray
- 20Lyon
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 512
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 1.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jordan McGregor replaces Dale Carrick.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Dylan Dykes.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Luke Watt replaces Ryan Conroy.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ross Lyon replaces Dean Hawkshaw.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 1. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Cairns.
Attempt saved. Dylan Dykes (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jake Hastie replaces Scott Stewart.
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Stranraer 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stranraer 1.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Booking
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dylan Dykes (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stranraer).