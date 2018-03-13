Match ends, Clyde 1, Elgin City 0.
Clyde v Elgin City
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 4McNiff
- 5Cogill
- 3Stewart
- 7Cuddihy
- 8McStay
- 10LamontBooked at 57mins
- 6GrantSubstituted forLowdonat 89'minutes
- 11MartinSubstituted forBoyleat 71'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Boyle
- 14Kipre
- 15Osadolor
- 16Millar
- 17Lowdon
- 18Nicoll
- 21Gourlay
Elgin
- 1Long
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Allan
- 7FergusonSubstituted forByrneat 66'minutes
- 6McGovern
- 8Reilly
- 11McHardyBooked at 26mins
- 10Cameron
- 9McLeishSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Byrne
- 15Eadie
- 16Whitehead
- 17Smith
- 21Waters
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Elgin City 0.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Ray Grant.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Byrne (Elgin City).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Smith replaces Chris McLeish.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris McStay (Clyde) because of an injury.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Adam Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Calum Ferguson.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Calum Ferguson (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Elgin City 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris McStay with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Ferguson (Elgin City).
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mark Lamont (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
