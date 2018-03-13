Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3OrruSubstituted forMurrellat 82'minutes
- 4NotmanBooked at 40mins
- 12PetkovSubstituted forThomsonat 68'minutes
- 17Hamilton
- 10Willis
- 11Phillips
- 21See
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 5McKinlay
- 7Thomson
- 9Murrell
- 15Cook
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 5BarrSubstituted forSmithat 62'minutes
- 3Hamilton
- 2McGeachie
- 14RobertsonBooked at 64mins
- 8Jardine
- 6Moon
- 11Kavanagh
- 9LittleSubstituted forMacDonaldat 68'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 10'minutesBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 7McLaughlin
- 12Smith
- 15Stanger
- 16Dickson
- 17Wight
- 18Noble
- 19MacDonald
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jordan Orru.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Alex Petkov.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald replaces Andy Little.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Andy Little (Stirling Albion) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Andy Little should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Booking
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Darren Barr because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Alex Petkov (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Foul by Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.