Match ends, Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 2.
Peterhead v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 3Robertson
- 5McCrackenSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 34'minutes
- 22McIlduff
- 8BrownSubstituted forJohnstonat 58'minutes
- 6Ferry
- 7Stevenson
- 33Gibson
- 20LeitchSubstituted forBrownat 69'minutes
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 10Belmokhtar
- 12Smith
- 15Johnston
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
Stenhousemuir
- 1McMinn
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3DunlopBooked at 80mins
- 5Donaldson
- 8PatersonBooked at 52mins
- 6Ferry
- 10PatonSubstituted forMarshat 88'minutes
- 11CookSubstituted forLongworthat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9McMenaminSubstituted forCunninghamat 84'minutes
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Cunningham
- 14Marsh
- 15Longworth
- 16Scott
- 17Foden
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 2.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Booking
Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Alan Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Harrison Paton.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sandy Cunningham replaces Colin McMenamin because of an injury.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mason Robertson (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark McGuigan.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).
Chris Johnston (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jack Leitch.
Attempt missed. Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Scott Brown.
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.