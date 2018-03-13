Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Stenhousemuir2

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 3Robertson
  • 5McCrackenSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 34'minutes
  • 22McIlduff
  • 8BrownSubstituted forJohnstonat 58'minutes
  • 6Ferry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 20LeitchSubstituted forBrownat 69'minutes
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 12Smith
  • 15Johnston
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday

Stenhousemuir

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3DunlopBooked at 80mins
  • 5Donaldson
  • 8PatersonBooked at 52mins
  • 6Ferry
  • 10PatonSubstituted forMarshat 88'minutes
  • 11CookSubstituted forLongworthat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9McMenaminSubstituted forCunninghamat 84'minutes
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12Cunningham
  • 14Marsh
  • 15Longworth
  • 16Scott
  • 17Foden
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
471

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 2.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Booking

Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Alan Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Harrison Paton.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sandy Cunningham replaces Colin McMenamin because of an injury.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mason Robertson (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark McGuigan.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).

Chris Johnston (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.

Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jack Leitch.

Attempt missed. Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Scott Brown.

Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29184766343258
2Montrose28177442291358
3Stirling27153950321848
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin27124114347-440
6Annan Athletic2999113734336
7Clyde2798103641-535
8Edinburgh City2775152841-1326
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2618171441-2711
