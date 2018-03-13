Match ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Montrose v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 2MassonBooked at 84mins
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 3Steeves
- 17Redman
- 6FotheringhamBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCallaghanat 62'minutes
- 8Watson
- 24MilneSubstituted forTrialistat 88'minutes
- 9Fraser
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forJohnstonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 11Ferguson
- 12Hay
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Trialist
- 23Rennie
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Horne
- 5HooperBooked at 90mins
- 4Moxon
- 3CreaneySubstituted forWatsonat 79'minutes
- 7Omar
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 78mins
- 8SinnamonSubstituted forO'Keefeat 72'minutes
- 11Roberts
- 9SmithSubstituted forArmourat 60'minutes
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 14Sonkur
- 15Henry
- 16O'Keefe
- 17Salkeld
- 18Watson
- 19Armour
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 355
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Booking
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Trialist replaces Lewis Milne.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Watson replaces James Creaney.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Chris Templeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Conor O'Keefe replaces Ryan Sinnamon.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 1. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Fraser.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Aidan Smith.
Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is blocked.