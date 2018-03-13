Scottish League Two
Montrose2Annan Athletic1

Montrose v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 2MassonBooked at 84mins
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 3Steeves
  • 17Redman
  • 6FotheringhamBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCallaghanat 62'minutes
  • 8Watson
  • 24MilneSubstituted forTrialistat 88'minutes
  • 9Fraser
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forJohnstonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Hay
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Trialist
  • 23Rennie

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Horne
  • 5HooperBooked at 90mins
  • 4Moxon
  • 3CreaneySubstituted forWatsonat 79'minutes
  • 7Omar
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 78mins
  • 8SinnamonSubstituted forO'Keefeat 72'minutes
  • 11Roberts
  • 9SmithSubstituted forArmourat 60'minutes
  • 10Henderson

Substitutes

  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Henry
  • 16O'Keefe
  • 17Salkeld
  • 18Watson
  • 19Armour
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
355

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 1.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Booking

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Trialist replaces Lewis Milne.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Booking

Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Watson replaces James Creaney.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Chris Templeman.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Conor O'Keefe replaces Ryan Sinnamon.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 2, Annan Athletic 1. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Fraser.

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Aidan Smith.

Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29184766343258
2Montrose28177442291358
3Stirling27153950321848
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin27124114347-440
6Annan Athletic2999113734336
7Clyde2798103641-535
8Edinburgh City2775152841-1326
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2618171441-2711
View full Scottish League Two table

