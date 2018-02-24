Irish Premiership: Crusaders win to stay two points clear of Coleraine

Jamie Glackin opened the scoring for Crusaders and helped set up another for Jordan Owens

Crusaders beat Ballymena United 3-1 to stay two points clear of Coleraine at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Jordan Owens was on target with two headers and Jamie Glackin also scored.

Josh Carson's goal gave Coleraine a 1-0 win over Warrenpoint while Curtis Allen's strike against Cliftonville got Ronnie McFall's reign as Glentoran interim manager off to a winning start.

Glenavon won 2-1 at Carrick Rangers, Linfield beat Ards 3-0 and Dungannon Swifts saw off Ballinamallard 2-0.

Glackin slid past Ross Glendinning to put Crusaders in front at Seaview in the first half and Owens found the net twice with headed efforts after the interval to take his tally for the season to 14.

Kofi Balmer pulled back a consolation for Ballymena with a sweetly-struck right-foot shot in the closing minutes.

Carson struck on the hour to give Coleraine victory at Ballycastle Road but leaders Crusaders still have a match in hand over their nearest challengers.

The Bannsiders are on an unbeaten run of 17 games in all competitions and remain unbeaten in the league at their home ground this season.

Glentoran interim manager Ronnie McFall (right) walks onto the pitch with assistant Kieran Harding

New Glens boss McFall tasted success in his first match in charge at the Oval following the midweek dismissal of former manager Gary Haveron.

Curtis Allen saw his first-half penalty saved by Brian Neeson but made amends by scoring just after the hour mark to consolidate his side's sixth place in the division.

Darren Henderson put Carrick ahead four minutes into the second half against Glenavon at Taylor's Avenue but defender Rhys Marshall levelled two minutes later.

Despite having Joel Cooper sent-off for a second bookable offence, the Lurgan Blues were able to fashion a winner, Andy McGrory firing home from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Fourth-placed Linfield ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Ards at Bangor, Achille Campion, Andrew Waterworth and Stephen Lowry the scorers for the visitors.

Second-half goals from Paul McElroy and Chris Hegarty proved enough for League Cup winners to get the better of basement club Ballinamallard United at Stangmore Park.

Andrew Waterworth is congratulated by fellow Linfield goalscorer Achille Campion

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 24 February - Results Ards 0-3 Linfield Carrick Rangers 1-2 Glenavon Coleraine 1-0 Warrenpoint Town Crusaders 3-1 Ballymena Utd Dungannon Swifts 2-0 Ballinamallard Utd Glentoran 1-0 Cliftonville