Saturday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants his players to banish their Europa League disappointment by securing back-to-back domestic trebles. Rodgers is also keen to agree a new long-term deal with Tom Rogic, amid reports in Australia that the playmaker wants to move when his current deal expires in 15 months. (Daily Record)

Graeme Murty has challenged his Rangers squad to win every game and look back at the end of the season with no regrets. Victory against Hearts at Ibrox this afternoon would move Rangers to within six points of Premiership leaders Celtic. "I have told the players we don't want to be sitting at the end of the season looking back on opportunities missed or points dropped," says Murty. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn insists now is the time the Premiership has to produce a title race. The Dons, nine points behind Celtic, host the league leaders at Pittodrie on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Old Firm derby. "If we win this game [on Sunday] it will put a bit of pressure on Celtic and other teams around us," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes is plotting a first Aberdeen victory again Celtic in 10 attempts when the sides lock horns on Sunday. "Against us they always have their bigger players on the pitch, but we should relish that challenge," says McInnes. "We need to bring a better level of performance individually and that should bring about a better team performance." (Daily Record)

Jon McLaughlin is in no rush to make a decision on his Hearts future despite being offered a new deal. The goalkeeper, who has impressed for the Edinburgh club this season, is out of contract in the summer. There has been plenty of interest in McLaughlin from the English Championship, but Hearts remain keen to hold onto a keeper.

"If things go well then hopefully those things sort themselves out in due course, but it's not something we've got any further down the line with," McLaughlin says. (Daily Record)

The SFA will only remain at Hampden if they own the stadium, says Queen's Park president Alan Hutchison. The Spiders are in talks with the game's governing body to sell the stadium but Hutchison admits any decision would be "extremely difficult and emotional". (Daily Record)