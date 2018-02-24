Simon Ainge: Wrexham sign Harrogate Town striker on loan

Wrexham are fifth in the National League, one division above Harrogate Town

Wrexham have signed Harrogate Town striker Simon Ainge on loan until the end of the season.

Ainge, 30, started his career as a centre-back and joined National League North side Harrogate from Bradford Park Avenue in 2016.

But following an injury crisis, he was moved up front and scored 33 goals in the calendar year of 2017.

Ainge was injured at the start of this season and, after returning to fitness, struggled to regain his starting place.

"There were one or two possibilities during the last month or so, but when Wrexham came in this was just the sort of opportunity that was looking for," said Ainge.

Ainge has been given international clearance and is available for Saturday's National League match at home to Aldershot.