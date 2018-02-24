BBC Sport - Burnley 1-1 Southampton: Manner of equaliser hard to take - Sean Dyche
Manner of equaliser hard to take - Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is disappointed to come away with only a draw against Southampton at Turf Moor, after the Saints' scored a controversial equaliser and Ashley Barnes had a late penalty appeal turned down.
