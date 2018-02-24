Premier League results: Liverpool win, West Brom & Swansea lose

Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's joint top scorer with 23 goals

Liverpool strengthened their hold on a Champions League place with victory over West Ham, while bottom club West Brom lost again to increase their relegation concerns.

Liverpool beat the Hammers 4-1 at Anfield to move up to second, five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, who play on Sunday.

The Baggies lost 2-1 at Huddersfield, leaving them with just one win from 14 games under Alan Pardew.

Swansea are back in the relegation zone after they lost at Brighton.

The Swans were unbeaten in their previous five games under Carlos Carvalhal but went down 4-1 at the Amex Stadium. They are 18th on goal difference, while West Brom are seven points adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, an own goal by keeper Jack Butland denied struggling Stoke victory at Leicester as the two sides drew 1-1. The point means Stoke remain in the relegation zone in 19th place.

Southampton moved out of the bottom three following a 1-1 draw at Burnley, who are winless so far in 2018.

Finally, Bournemouth came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Newcastle.

Watford host Everton at Vicarage Road in the 17:30 GMT kick-off.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers moved to within six points of leaders Celtic by beating Hearts 2-0, while bottom club Ross County went down 2-0 at St Johnstone.

Sunderland remain at the foot of the Championship but scored a last-minute equaliser to draw 3-3 with north-east of England rivals Middlesbrough, while Aston Villa netted two late goals to beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 and move to within a point of second place.