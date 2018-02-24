Premier League stats: Pardew, Salah, Murray, Evra, Dunk, Gayle

Brighton's Glen Murray is one of the top-scoring Englishmen in the Premier League this season

Liverpool put four past West Ham and Brighton did the same to Swansea, Bournemouth recovered from two down to draw with Newcastle - and bottom of the table West Brom lost again.

It has been another gripping Saturday in the Premier League, so here are some of the best stats for you to mull over...

Under Alan Pardew, West Brom have won just eight points in 14 Premier League matches (W1 D5 L8), four fewer than their first 14 games of the campaign before his arrival (W2 D6 L6).

Since the 2014-15 season, Baggies right-back Craig Dawson has scored 12 Premier League goals. No other defender has more in that time.

West Brom are the first side Huddersfield have done a Premier League double over.

Liverpool (103) are the second Premier League team to score more than 100 goals in all competitions this season after Manchester City (111).

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 31 Premier League goals this season (23 goals, eight assists) - more than any other player.

The Egyptian has scored 20 goals with his left foot in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in a single season in the competition.

Patrice Evra made his Premier League debut for West Ham - the 36-year-old Frenchman is the fifth-oldest outfield player to make an appearance this season.

Only three Englishmen have scored more Premier League goals this season than Glenn Murray (10) - Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk has scored four own goals in the Premier League this season - the joint most by a player in a single season in the competition's history (also Liverpool's Martin Skrtel in 2013-14).

Bournemouth have picked up 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, a joint high with Everton.

Dwight Gayle has scored 28 league goals since the start of last season, more than twice as many as any other player for Newcastle (Matt Ritchie next on 13).

Burnley are winless in their past 11 Premier League games (D6 L5), their longest such run in the competition since January 2010 (12 games).

Southampton have won just once in their past 15 Premier League matches (D8 L6).

Since the start of last season, Stoke have scored seven own goals in the Premier League, more than any other side.

Stoke's Tyrese Campbell made his Premier League debut 4,326 days after his father, former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell, last made an appearance in the division (Playing for Cardiff v Newcastle in April 2006).

