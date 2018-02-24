League Two: Peterhead cut Montrose' lead at top of the table

Russell McLean made it four goals in a week for Peterhead as they beat Cowdenbeath

Peterhead moved three points behind League Two leaders Montrose, with a game still in hand.

Montrose were held by eight-placed Berwick Rangers in a 2-2 draw, with Peterhead defeated Cowdenbeath 2-0.

Fourth-placed Stenhousemuir lose ground on Stirling Albion after a 2-0 defeat away to Annan Athletic.

Stirling beat Clyde 2-1, while fifth-place Elgin City could not close the gap on Stenhousemuir as they lost 4-0 to Edinburgh City.

A goal in each half gave Peterhead victory at bottom of the table Cowdenbeath.

Russell McLean, who netted a hat-trick at Annan on Tuesday, made the breakthrough in the 18th minute when he headed past goalkeeper David McGurn.

French-Algerian striker Karim Belmokhtar put the match out of Cowdenbeath's reach deep in stoppage time with a close-range finished.

That win gives Peterhead the chance to go top of League Two on goal difference when they host Clyde on Tuesday.

Robert Wilson's own goal gave Montose the lead away to Berwick, but Ouzy See got on the end of a long ball to level.

Gary Fraser put the visitors back in front with a finish from just outside the box, but in the second half Paul Wallis curled in a free-kick.

Clyde's five-game winning run was brought to an end by Stirling.

Darren Smith gave the hosts a fourth-minute lead, but Kevin Nicoll rifled in from close range after Stirling struggled to clear their lines.

And Peter McDonald got the winner after he was well picked out by Ross Kavanagh.

Annan were winners over Stenhousemuir; Scott Roberts opening the scoring with a low drive into the bottom corner before Connor O'Keefe doubled the advatange with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

Craig Beattie, Josh Walker, Gareth Rodger and Farid El Alagui were all on the scoresheet as Edinburgh City beat Elgin City 4-0.