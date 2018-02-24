West Brom: Alan Pardew hopes for a chance to 'find a way to win'

West Brom's only league win under Pardew was a 2-0 home victory over Brighton on 13 January

West Brom manager Alan Pardew says he hopes he will be given time to keep the club in the Premier League following their 2-1 defeat by Huddersfield.

The Baggies are bottom of the table, seven points from safety with 10 games of the season remaining.

Pardew's side have won just one league match in 14 attempts since he replaced Tony Pulis, who was sacked in November.

"I hope so, but obviously that decision is not with me," Pardew said when asked if he expected to keep his job.

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai dismissed chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman on 13 February.

Later that week, Pardew had to contend with four players - captain Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore - being interviewed by Spanish police after allegedly stealing a taxi during a training break in Barcelona.

"We have to find some performances and stand up," added Pardew, whose side play Watford away next Saturday. "There's no point me defending myself or defending players.

"I have to stand up and manage the team and they have to stand up and give us performances where we get seven, eight, nine out of 10 performances.

"We are not getting those at the moment. We have to find a way to win a game. My job is to try to get ourselves up as best we can for next week."