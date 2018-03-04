League One
Blackburn1Wigan0

Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 2Nyambe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 3Williams
  • 31Bennett
  • 6Smallwood
  • 29Evans
  • 23Dack
  • 10Graham
  • 18Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 17Bell
  • 19Payne
  • 20Antonsson
  • 25Downing
  • 32Conway
  • 38Nuttall

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 6Power
  • 11Massey
  • 25Powell
  • 17Jacobs
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 7Walker
  • 8Vaughan
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
  • 27Colclough
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.

Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Wigan Athletic 0. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.

Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn36229566333375
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan32206657193866
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe361512951411057
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Peterborough341311105344950
9Bradford34155144851-350
10Bristol Rovers35154165052-249
11Portsmouth35154164244-249
12Gillingham351113113939046
13Walsall351111134749-244
14Southend34128144254-1244
15Doncaster351012134344-142
16Oxford Utd34119144951-242
17Blackpool341012124244-242
18Oldham34109154858-1039
19Wimbledon35108173446-1238
20Northampton35108173456-2238
21Fleetwood34107174556-1137
22MK Dons35711173248-1632
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC