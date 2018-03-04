Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 3Williams
- 31Bennett
- 6Smallwood
- 29Evans
- 23Dack
- 10Graham
- 18Armstrong
Substitutes
- 13Leutwiler
- 17Bell
- 19Payne
- 20Antonsson
- 25Downing
- 32Conway
- 38Nuttall
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 11Massey
- 25Powell
- 17Jacobs
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 7Walker
- 8Vaughan
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- 27Colclough
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Wigan Athletic 0. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.