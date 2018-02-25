Crystal Dunn leaves Chelsea Ladies for North Carolina Courage

Crystal Dunn (right) won the WSL Spring Series and reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League with Chelsea Ladies

United States international Crystal Dunn has left Chelsea Ladies to join NWSL side North Carolina Courage.

Dunn spent just a year with the Women's Super League 1 club after joining from Washington Spirit in January 2017.

Initially playing as a striker, the 25-year-old was switched to wing-back as Chelsea won the WSL Spring Series.

"The opportunity to return to the USA felt like the right decision for both personal and footballing reasons at this stage of my career," Dunn said.

She added she had taken the decision to leave "with a heavy heart".