BBC Sport - Man United 2-1 Chelsea: Antonio Conte 'disappointed' with second-half performance
Conte 'disappointed' with second-half display
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side missed a great opportunity to take three points against Manchester United after relinquishing a 1-0 first-half lead to lose 2-1 at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Man United 2-1 Chelsea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Sunday 25 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.