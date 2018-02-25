Grant McCann: Peterborough sack manager after no wins in seven matches

Peterborough was Grant McCann's first managerial role

League One side Peterborough have sacked manager Grant McCann after a run of seven matches without a win.

The 37-year-old former Northern Ireland international, who made 185 appearances for Posh and is a former club captain, was in charge since May 2016.

His last game in charge was Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

His assistant manager David Oldfield will take caretaker charge when the team - who are 10th in the table - face Walsall in the league on Tuesday.

"I love Grant, he is a legend of this football club and always will be," said chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

"But it has not quite happened in management for him here and it was the right time to part ways.

"I thank him for all his efforts and wish him and his family the very best in the future."

Director of football Barry Fry added: "Grant has worked morning, afternoon and night on behalf of the football club.

"There is such a thin line between success and failure. There have been many decisions that have gone against us this season and we would certainly be in a better position in the league had they gone in our favour.

"His work ethic has been second to none and I would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending him for any job at any other club."