Celtic's Scott Brown ends Scotland career after Alex McLeish talks

Scott Brown returned to Scotland duty to conclude the World Cup qualifying campaign

Celtic captain Scott Brown has blamed a packed football calendar as he retired from Scotland duty for a second time.

The 32-year-old, who earned 55 caps, had initially ended his international career in August 2016.

He overturned that decision two months later but has called it a day after talks with Alex McLeish, who has succeeded Gordon Strachan as team boss.

"In terms of looking after my own body and in interests of my family, I felt now is the right time," he said.

"I have spoken to Alex McLeish over the weekend. I really wanted to tell Alex first what I was thinking about things.

"As I said to Alex, I felt that, given the demands which are increasing all the time in football and at this stage of my career, I wasn't able to give both my club and country my best and I needed to focus purely on Celtic at this time.

"The football calendar is more and more demanding now."

Dunfermline-born Brown started his career with Hibernian and made his Scotland debut five months before his 2007 transfer to Celtic.

Brown (left) led Celtic to a Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen on Saturday

He went on to captain his country under Strachan and made his previous decision to retire because of concerns about his own fitness in previous seasons.

Brown returned following talks with the former Celtic manager ahead of Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England.

However, his latest decision comes after the failure to reach this summer's finals in Russia and ahead of summer friendlies that have been criticised by club manager Brendan Rodgers because of potential demands on his players ahead of next season's Champions League qualifiers.

"I have really enjoyed my time with Scotland and making over 50 caps is something which I will always be really proud of," Brown told Celtic's website.

"It was a huge honour to pull on the Scotland jersey every time I was given the opportunity and to be able to captain my country is a privilege I will always cherish."

Brown thanked the managers and players he has worked with in international football - and the fans for their backing.

"I want to wish Alex and the squad the very best of success for the future and particularly for the upcoming campaign," he added.

"Obviously I'll be supporting the lads all the way as they try to get to the Euros."