EFL Trophy - Semi-final
Shrewsbury19:45Yeovil
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town P-P Yeovil Town

Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final between Shrewsbury Town and Yeovil Town has been called off because of the freezing conditions in Shropshire.

A Shrewsbury statement said the pitch at the Montgomery Waters Meadow "has been covered and is OK" - but that the pitch would freeze as soon as the covers were removed.

The semi-final tie will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.

The winner will face Lincoln City at Wembley on Sunday, 8 April.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33007259
2Leicester City U21311135-24
3Carlisle31023303
4Morecambe301236-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool32107347
2Accrington32018446
3Wigan311156-15
4Middlesbrough U213003411-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale31205146
2Bury320145-16
3Blackburn31112204
4Stoke City U21301214-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale32105238
2Oldham32105147
3Newcastle United U21310236-33
4Crewe300337-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall32106337
2Shrewsbury32016336
3Coventry31116605
4West Bromwich Albion U21300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford32016606
2Chesterfield311167-15
3Rotherham31115324
4Manchester City U21302145-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City33007349
2Mansfield32014406
3Notts County310245-13
4Everton U21300325-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe32106337
2Doncaster31203217
3Grimsby302134-12
4Sunderland U21301225-32

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth32107437
2Charlton32015326
3Fulham U2131118715
4Crawley300328-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham330010649
2Southend32014226
3Colchester301225-32
4Reading U213012710-31

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon32017526
2West Ham United U2132016516
3Bristol Rovers31028803
4Wycombe310236-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil32106338
2Chelsea U2131206425
3Plymouth302156-14
4Exeter301248-41

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea City U2133006249
2Forest Green32014316
3Cheltenham310245-13
4Newport300326-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton31205417
2Wimbledon32019816
3Barnet31116604
4Tottenham Hotspur U21301268-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32106338
2Oxford Utd311111834
3Stevenage311157-24
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21301237-42

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough32105147
2Northampton30305506
3Southampton U21311145-14
4Cambridge301214-31
View full EFL Trophy tables

