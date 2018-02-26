Irish Premiership: Linfield need to 'kick on' - striker Waterworth

Andrew Waterworth and James Singleton in action during Linfield's 1-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park in November

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth says it is important that the champions "kick on" in Tuesday night's rearranged Premiership game against Glenavon.

The Blues are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, including wins in their last two league outings.

"We are not going to get complacent," said Waterworth, whose side lie fourth.

"The mood in the camp is good. Wins breed confidence but we've been in this situation before this season and it has been one step forward and two back."

Third-placed Glenavon are three points ahead of Linfield with a match in hand over David Healy's side but have Joel Cooper serving an automatic one-match suspension for the Windsor Park encounter after being sent-off in the 2-1 victory over Carrick Rangers.

The match between Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town at the Oval will see interim Glens boss Ronnie McFall pit his wits against 'Point counterpart Matthew Tipton.

"I'm looking forward to the game as I'll come up against my old mate Ronnie McFall, the man who brought me to this country as a player with Portadown seven years ago.

"I have the utmost respect for Ronnie and he's a man I owe a lot to. He brought me, my wife and children to this country and we have all settled here and made it our home," said Tipton.

"I saw Warrenpoint earlier in the season and they play good football. We will need to be fully focused and tuned in," argued McFall.

Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden says his charges will "take plenty of positives" from their performance in Saturday's defeat by Glenavon as they host Dungannon Swifts.

The Swifts overcame Ballinamallard United on Saturday and their manager Rodney McAree insists their aim "is simply to pick up as many points as possible".

"We won the League Cup and the reaction to that has been great from everyone in the town but we still have plenty to play for," said McAree.

"It's an uphill task but if we can get seventh place then that gives us a chance to get something else this season."

Ards play Ballymena United in Tuesday's other fixture at the Bangor Fuels Arena.