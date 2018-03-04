Welsh Cup, Welsh Premier League & non-league round up
JD Welsh Cup Quarter Finals
Sunday, 4 March
Bangor City 7-0 Penydarren BGC: South Wales Alliance League Premier Division side Penydarren's memorable Welsh Cup run came to an end at Bangor City, a side four leagues above them. Luke Wall's stunning strike gave Bangor the lead on 11 minutes before Steven Hewitt doubled the home side's advantage 12 minutes later.
Yves Zama headed home Bangor's third in the opening minute of the second half before Wall scored his second with another spectacular goal. Wall's hat-trick goal as well as two more from Zama sealed Bangor's win but Penydarren, who suffered their first loss of the season, gave a good account of themselves despite the scoreline.
Saturday, 3 March
Carmarthen Town P-P Aberystwyth Town: The match was called off on Saturday morning due to adverse travelling conditions and will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.
Connah's Quay P-P The New Saints: The match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Deeside Stadium. The game will now be played on Tuesday 6 March.
Llandudno P-P Newtown: The game will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.
JD Welsh Premier League
Saturday, 3 March
Play-off Conference
Prestatyn Town P-P Barry Town: Postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Evo-Stik Southern Premier League
Saturday, 3 March
Merthyr Town P-P Chesham United
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North
Saturday, 3 March
Droylsden P-P Colwyn Bay
FAW Women's Cup Semi Final
Sunday, 4 March
Swansea City Ladies 5-1 Port Talbot Town
Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League
Sunday, 4 March
Caldicot Town P-P Carmarthen Town Women
Cardiff City P-P Llandudno