Welsh Cup, Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Cup Quarter Finals

Sunday, 4 March

Bangor City 7-0 Penydarren BGC: South Wales Alliance League Premier Division side Penydarren's memorable Welsh Cup run came to an end at Bangor City, a side four leagues above them. Luke Wall's stunning strike gave Bangor the lead on 11 minutes before Steven Hewitt doubled the home side's advantage 12 minutes later.

Yves Zama headed home Bangor's third in the opening minute of the second half before Wall scored his second with another spectacular goal. Wall's hat-trick goal as well as two more from Zama sealed Bangor's win but Penydarren, who suffered their first loss of the season, gave a good account of themselves despite the scoreline.

Saturday, 3 March

Carmarthen Town P-P Aberystwyth Town: The match was called off on Saturday morning due to adverse travelling conditions and will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.

Connah's Quay P-P The New Saints: The match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Deeside Stadium. The game will now be played on Tuesday 6 March.

Llandudno P-P Newtown: The game will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.

JD Welsh Premier League

Saturday, 3 March

Play-off Conference

Prestatyn Town P-P Barry Town: Postponed due to a frozen pitch.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 3 March

Merthyr Town P-P Chesham United

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 3 March

Droylsden P-P Colwyn Bay

FAW Women's Cup Semi Final

Sunday, 4 March

Swansea City Ladies 5-1 Port Talbot Town

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 4 March

Caldicot Town P-P Carmarthen Town Women

Cardiff City P-P Llandudno