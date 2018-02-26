Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Northampton Town manager criticises 'unfair' booing

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink made nine signings in January

Northampton Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has said it was "unfair" that supporters booed during his side's 0-0 draw with Oxford on Saturday.

The Cobblers failed to win at Sixfields for the third straight match, with frustration becoming more vocal.

Hasselbaink's substitutions were booed during the game and boos were heard again at the final whistle.

"I'm disappointed with the reaction of the crowd, it was a little unfair," Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Northampton.

"They were asking for a second striker to come on but look on the bench - we didn't have a second striker available. If I had a second striker I would have put him on because I want to win."

The Cobblers lie two points outside the League One relegation zone with a trip to 16th-placed Blackpool to come on Saturday, having taken just two points from their last three matches.

Hasselbaink called for better understanding of the changes he is trying to put in place with a squad that has undergone significant change since the turn of the year.

"We are Northampton Town - this is our second year back in League One - let's get the perspective right," he said.

"It's very important we stay in the league but we are building something we are proud of."