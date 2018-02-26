UFC Fight Night: Jack Marshman to face Bradley Scott

Jack Marshman in action against Brazilian fighter Thiago Santos

Welsh fighter Jack Marshman will take on Englishman Bradley Scott at UFC Fight Night after previous opponent Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos withdrew injured.

Marshman, 28, has won two and lost two of his four UFC fights, all at middleweight.

But the serving paratrooper will drop to welterweight to face Scott at London's O2 Arena on 17 March.

Scott, also 28, joined the UFC in 2012 and has won three of his seven fights.

After becoming the first Welsh fighter to join the UFC, Abertillery's Marshman secured an impressive debut win over Swedish fighter Magnus Cedenblad in November 2016.

But he lost two of his three fights in 2017 - both to Brazilian fighters.

After signing a new four-fight contract with the UFC, Marshman drops from the 185lb middleweight to the 170lb welterweight category for his fifth bout next month.