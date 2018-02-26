Jack Wilshere: Arsenal midfielder says Gunners got 'bad decisions' in Carabao Cup final

Jack Wilshere has won two FA Cups with Arsenal since his debut in 2008

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere says it's "hard to accept" some refereeing decisions in Manchester City's Carabao Cup final win at Wembley.

Wilshere felt that Sergio Aguero fouled Shkodran Mustafi in the build-up to his opener, while manager Arsene Wenger called Vincent Kompany's second goal "100% offside" in the 3-0 win.

Wilshere also thought Fernandinho should have been sent off.

"City deserved to win but I can't accept some decisions," Wilshere said.

England midfielder Jack Wilshere posted this message on his Instagram page.

"What ever you say about the first goal, it's a foul," Wilshere added on his Instagram account.

"The second goal is offside. There should have been a second yellow in the first half.

"Thanks to all the Gooners for your support and trust me we feel the same but we need to stick together."

Goals from Aguero, Kompany and David Silva gave Pep Guardiola his first trophy as City manager, while Arsenal were criticised for lacking "fight and determination" by former striker Ian Wright.

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup and well adrift in the Premier League, but are in the last 16 of the Europa League, where they face AC Milan.