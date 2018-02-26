Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss poised to sign new deal

Neil Warnock is celebrating fifty years in football this season

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is to stay at the club beyond the end of this season and sign a new contract.

Warnock is set to continue at the Cardiff City Stadium irrespective of whether the Bluebirds are promoted.

His current deal expires this summer following his arrival in October 2016. Warnock has led Cardiff to second in the current Championship table.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman held talks with Warnock, 69, after flying to Wales to watch the Bluebirds beat Bristol City.