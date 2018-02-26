Tom Pope: Port Vale top scorer might need hernia operation

Tom Pope has scored 85 in 235 appearances for Port Vale

Port Vale striker Tom Pope has been struggling with a hernia problem that might soon require surgery.

Pope, 32, is Vale's top scorer this season, with 16 goals, 14 of which have come in League Two.

But, ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom club Barnet, Vale boss Neil Aspin admitted he has a decision to make.

Aspin said: "In terms of training, he's going to be able to do very little. We have to decide whether we can risk him on Saturday."

Pope's autumn form helped Aspin's side turn things around after a poor start to the season.

However, since the 4-0 home win over leaders Luton Town on 30 December, Vale have not won in nine games in 2018.

And they will go into this Saturday's game just six points above Barnet and five ahead of 23rd-placed Chesterfield.

It is the first of two key successive away games against relegation rivals for Vale, who follow the trip to Barnet with a visit to 20th-placed Grimsby Town on 10 March.