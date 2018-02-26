Derry City manager Kenny Shiels demands a better performance against Bohemians

Derry City clinched a 1-0 win on their last visit to Dalymount Park in July 2017

League of Ireland: Bohemians v Derry City Venue: Dalymount Park Date: Tuesday, 27 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle & live scores and reports on BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his side have to improve on and off the pitch as they pursue their first points of the new League of Ireland season.

The Candystripes have lost both of their opening games by two goals to one - losing at Sligo Rovers after an opening night defeat in Waterford.

Derry must travel to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians, who are in second place in the table on four points.

"No excuses, we were well beaten in both matches," said Shiels.

"We can use all sorts of excuses but we weren't good enough - end of.

"We've got to make sure we're better and I'm looking at myself, we must prepare better, and I'm looking at the players, they have got to play better. End of story."

The Candystripes are the only club without a point following the opening two rounds of the new season and visit a Bohemians side that upset arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers in their opening match before clinching an away draw against Limerick with a 90th minute equaliser.

"Since I've come in, we've played Bohemians seven times and we've won seven times but that doesn't mean we're going to win against them on Tuesday night," added Shiels, who believes Bohemians will be determined to improve on their league ranking after finishing behind Derry last season.

"If you look at their location and you look at what they have to pick from, I think fifth place wasn't good enough for them because Bohemians should be up in the top two or three. There's no question of that."

Derry will be without injured defenders Armin Aganovic, Conor McDermott and Gavin Peers along with centre-forward John Cofie for their trip to Dublin while Bohemians are expected to be able to recall Keith Ward and Kevin Devaney after injury.

Bohemians manager Keith Long believes his side will be at a disadvantage because his players have had less recovery time following their match in Limerick on Saturday but Shiels says his counterpart has a more significant edge over his team.

"The Dublin teams have got a massive advantage because everybody is from the locality," explained Shiels.

"They can engender a really good dynamic in the team and they are massive advantages over the likes of Derry City but we will go there and try to beat them again."