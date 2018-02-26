Welsh Open Snooker: Northern Ireland's Mark Allen into the second round

Allen is playing in just his fourth tournament since winning the 2018 Masters

Masters champion Mark Allen is into the second round of the Welsh Open after recovering from losing the opening frame to beat Cao Yupeng of China.

The world number nine produced a highest break of 119 as he battled to a 4-2 victory.

Yupeng took the opening frame with a break of 124 and also went 2-1 ahead with breaks of 75 and 67 in the third.

Northern Ireland's Allen recovered to win three frames in a row to seal his place in the next round.

Yupeng, ranked 47th in the world, made a strong start to the match in Cardiff but Allen's break of 119 in the fourth frame appeared to give him the momentum.

He took the fifth frame with a break of 72 and finished-off the match with a break of 56 to clinch victory.

Allen, 32, will now face the winner of the match between Malta's Alex Borg and Soheil Vahedi of Iran.

Allen became the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987 when he defeated Kyren Wilson 10-7 in a tense final at the Alexandra Palace on 21 January.