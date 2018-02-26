Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward suffers fractured metatarsal

Neymar has scored 29 goals in 30 games since joining PSG

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is set to miss the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid after being diagnosed with a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle.

The Brazilian, 26, was injured during Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games.

The club said he suffered "a sprain of the right ankle and fissure of the fifth metatarsal".

They did not indicate how long he would be out for.

PSG are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league and on 6 March will host Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.