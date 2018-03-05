Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Derby County forward Matej Vydra is the joint-top scorer in the Championship, with 17 goals

Queens Park Rangers will assess defender Joel Lynch, who was suffering from a virus last week, as they look to avoid a third straight defeat.

Grant Hall (knee), David Wheeler (ankle), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and Jamie Mackie (back) remain sidelined.

Derby County midfielder George Thorne (calf) is out while centre-back Curtis Davis (foot) will be assessed.

Defender Chris Baird serves the second match of a three-game suspension and Sam Winnall (knee) is sidelined.

The Rams have only won one of their last eight matches in the Championship, drawing five of those games.

Match facts