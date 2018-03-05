Championship
Burton19:45Brentford
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Brentford

Tom Flanagan has made 23 appearances for Burton Albion this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Burton will have Tom Flanagan fit for their home game against Brentford after he recovered from a calf injury.

Hope Akpan is a doubt after twisting his ankle in training, while Marvin Sordell is available after missing the defeat by Millwall because of illness.

Brentford may have Nico Yennaris back after a virus, while Josh McEachran is fit after a blow to the ribs.

Sergi Canos is hoping for a start after returning as a sub against Leeds, and Lewis MacLeod is back in training.

MATCH FACTS

  • Burton Albion have never beaten Brentford in the Football League (D1 L2).
  • The Bees' only previous league trip to Pirelli Stadium was last season - they won 5-3, just the third time they'd scored five in an away game in the second tier of English football.
  • Nigel Clough's only win against Brentford in his management career was in August 2013 - his Derby team won 5-0 in a League Cup game at Pride Park.
  • Brentford have not lost back-to-back away league games since August 2017.
  • Burton have lost 12 home Championship matches this season, three more than any other side.
  • The Bees have had 603 shots in the Championship this season (117 more than any other team) while Burton have had 286 shots (66 fewer than anyone else).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

