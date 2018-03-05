Burton Albion v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Burton will have Tom Flanagan fit for their home game against Brentford after he recovered from a calf injury.
Hope Akpan is a doubt after twisting his ankle in training, while Marvin Sordell is available after missing the defeat by Millwall because of illness.
Brentford may have Nico Yennaris back after a virus, while Josh McEachran is fit after a blow to the ribs.
Sergi Canos is hoping for a start after returning as a sub against Leeds, and Lewis MacLeod is back in training.
MATCH FACTS
- Burton Albion have never beaten Brentford in the Football League (D1 L2).
- The Bees' only previous league trip to Pirelli Stadium was last season - they won 5-3, just the third time they'd scored five in an away game in the second tier of English football.
- Nigel Clough's only win against Brentford in his management career was in August 2013 - his Derby team won 5-0 in a League Cup game at Pride Park.
- Brentford have not lost back-to-back away league games since August 2017.
- Burton have lost 12 home Championship matches this season, three more than any other side.
- The Bees have had 603 shots in the Championship this season (117 more than any other team) while Burton have had 286 shots (66 fewer than anyone else).