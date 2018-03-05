Championship
Sunderland19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Aston Villa

Aston Villa captain John Terry
John Terry's Aston Villa will hope to close a four-point gap to second-placed Cardiff
Bottom club Sunderland are without defenders Jake Clarke-Salter (suspension) and Paddy McNair (groin) for the visit of Aston Villa.

There could be room in Chris Coleman's squad for forward Kazenga LuaLua after his recovery from an ankle injury.

Villa forward Jack Grealish is nearing a return from the calf injury that has kept him out for almost a month.

Defenders Alan Hutton and Axel Tuanzebe (both hamstring) are doubtful.

SAM's prediction
Home win 25%Draw 27%Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • These sides haven't met at Sunderland outside the top-flight since October 1974 - a goalless draw at Roker Park.
  • Aston Villa haven't lost back-to-back away league games against the Black Cats since October 1999, losing their most recent visit 3-1 in the Premier League in January 2016.
  • Since the start of last season, only Chesterfield (47) have lost more league matches in the top four tiers of English football than Sunderland (43).
  • Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in eight Championship goals in 2018 (4 goals, 4 assists) - only Ryan Sessegnon has been involved in more (10).
  • Chris Coleman has never beaten Aston Villa as a manager (P9 W0 D5 L4), with this his first home meeting with the Villans since March 2007 as Fulham boss.
  • Steve Bruce, meanwhile, has lost one of his last 15 matches against Sunderland in all competitions (W10 D4), a 2-0 defeat as Wigan manager at the Stadium of Light in February 2008.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

