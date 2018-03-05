Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has Tom Lees available after the defender suffered no adverse reaction on his return from an ankle injury.
Lees came off the bench in the 4-0 loss at Bristol City after more than three months out, but Daniel Pudil, Frederico Venancio and Lucas Joao are doubtful.
Mick McCarthy has no fresh injury worries as Ipswich aim for consecutive wins for the first time since November.
Mustapha Carayol has recovered from illness while Joe Garner is fit.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are winless in eight home league matches against Ipswich (D5 L3), since a 2-0 win in April 2007.
- The Tractor Boys are without a clean sheet in 11 league meetings with the Owls, since a 1-0 win at Hillsborough in February 2010.
- Wednesday conceded just five goals in Jos Luhukay's first nine matches in charge in all competitions - since then, they have conceded 12 goals in four games.
- Since losing 4-1 to Fulham, Ipswich have conceded four goals in their last eight league games.
- The Owls have not lost five consecutive matches in all competitions since a run of seven between November and December 2012.
- Mick McCarthy has never lost an away match at Hillsborough in his managerial career (P8 W3 D5 L0).