Solihull Moors 2-0 Bromley
Solihull Moors gave their National League survival hopes a boost by beating Bromley at the Automated Technology Group Stadium.
Kwame Thomas set them on their way when he opened the scoring 13 minutes into the contest and Alex Reid made sure of victory deep into stoppage time.
Moors made a strong start and Thomas latched onto a ball from Jamey Osborne but saw his shot cleared off the line after he had beaten David Gregory. However, he was not to be denied and found the net after 13 minutes.
Liam Daly headed down Darren Carter's free-kick and Thomas was on hand to rifle home from close range.
Home keeper Max O'Leary tipped Brandon Hanlan's effort around the post to keep it at 1-0 before second-half substitute Reid settled it late on, latching onto a poor backpass to lift the ball over Bromley keeper Gregory and into the net.
The Moors have lost just five times in 19 league games since Mark Yates came in as manager in November, but remain in the bottom four on goal difference.
They are now level on points with both 19th-placed Barrow and 20th-placed Hartlepool, who meet in Cumbria on Wednesday night.
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 30Kelleher
- 26Daly
- 4Carter
- 6Williams
- 8Storer
- 18ReckordBooked at 90mins
- 36OsborneSubstituted forGreenat 64'minutes
- 37Thomas
- 10HyltonSubstituted forReidat 78'minutes
- 9YussufSubstituted forCarlineat 88'minutes
- 2Green
- 11Lait
- 12Reid
- 22Green
- 25Carline
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 5Chorley
- 15Johnson
- 16SterlingBooked at 71minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 85'minutes
- 23Woolfenden
- 11MekkiSubstituted forAllenat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Wanadio
- 14Higgs
- 4Rees
- 9Hanlan
- 21SutherlandSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 62'minutes
- 7Allen
- 13Huxter
- 19Johnson
- 20Enver
- 24McLoughlin
- Daniel Middleton
- 624
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 0.
Iffy Allen (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 0. Alex Reid (Solihull Moors).
Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Adi Yussuf.
Substitution, Bromley. Roger Johnson replaces Tyrone Sterling.
Substitution, Bromley. Iffy Allen replaces Adam Mekki.
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Jermaine Hylton.
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Paul Green replaces Jamey Osborne.
Substitution, Bromley. Shane McLoughlin replaces Frankie Sutherland.
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0. Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.