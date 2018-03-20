Solihull Moors 2-0 Bromley

National League
Solihull Moors2Bromley0

Solihull Moors gave their National League survival hopes a boost by beating Bromley at the Automated Technology Group Stadium.

Kwame Thomas set them on their way when he opened the scoring 13 minutes into the contest and Alex Reid made sure of victory deep into stoppage time.

Moors made a strong start and Thomas latched onto a ball from Jamey Osborne but saw his shot cleared off the line after he had beaten David Gregory. However, he was not to be denied and found the net after 13 minutes.

Liam Daly headed down Darren Carter's free-kick and Thomas was on hand to rifle home from close range.

Home keeper Max O'Leary tipped Brandon Hanlan's effort around the post to keep it at 1-0 before second-half substitute Reid settled it late on, latching onto a poor backpass to lift the ball over Bromley keeper Gregory and into the net.

The Moors have lost just five times in 19 league games since Mark Yates came in as manager in November, but remain in the bottom four on goal difference.

They are now level on points with both 19th-placed Barrow and 20th-placed Hartlepool, who meet in Cumbria on Wednesday night.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 30Kelleher
  • 26Daly
  • 4Carter
  • 6Williams
  • 8Storer
  • 18ReckordBooked at 90mins
  • 36OsborneSubstituted forGreenat 64'minutes
  • 37Thomas
  • 10HyltonSubstituted forReidat 78'minutes
  • 9YussufSubstituted forCarlineat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Green
  • 11Lait
  • 12Reid
  • 22Green
  • 25Carline

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 5Chorley
  • 15Johnson
  • 16SterlingBooked at 71minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 85'minutes
  • 23Woolfenden
  • 11MekkiSubstituted forAllenat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Wanadio
  • 14Higgs
  • 4Rees
  • 9Hanlan
  • 21SutherlandSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Allen
  • 13Huxter
  • 19Johnson
  • 20Enver
  • 24McLoughlin
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
624

Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 0.

Booking

Iffy Allen (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 0. Alex Reid (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Adi Yussuf.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Roger Johnson replaces Tyrone Sterling.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Iffy Allen replaces Adam Mekki.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Paul Green replaces Jamey Osborne.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Shane McLoughlin replaces Frankie Sutherland.

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Bromley 0. Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors38109194053-1339
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

