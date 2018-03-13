Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Inverness CT

James Craigen (far right) registered the game's only goal

Dunfermline Athletic moved up to fifth in the Championship with a narrow but deserved win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at East End Park.

The only goal came from a free-kick just five minutes into the game.

Kallum Higginbotham was bundled over 20 yards out and James Craigen curled a wonderful left-foot shot around the wall into the bottom left corner.

The visitors threatened in the second period with Liam Polworth and Aaron Doran both going close to an equaliser.

The Pars almost doubled their advantage when Declan McManus had a header cleared off the line by Carl Tremarco.

And McManus set up Higginbotham for a powerful shot from 10 yards that was stopped by a terrific save from Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Dunfermline claim their first win in seven games and are four points off the promotion play-off places with a game in hand.

Defeat leaves Inverness eighth, six points clear of second bottom Dumbarton, who have played a game more.