Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Inverness CT
Dunfermline Athletic moved up to fifth in the Championship with a narrow but deserved win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at East End Park.
The only goal came from a free-kick just five minutes into the game.
Kallum Higginbotham was bundled over 20 yards out and James Craigen curled a wonderful left-foot shot around the wall into the bottom left corner.
The visitors threatened in the second period with Liam Polworth and Aaron Doran both going close to an equaliser.
The Pars almost doubled their advantage when Declan McManus had a header cleared off the line by Carl Tremarco.
And McManus set up Higginbotham for a powerful shot from 10 yards that was stopped by a terrific save from Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Dunfermline claim their first win in seven games and are four points off the promotion play-off places with a game in hand.
Defeat leaves Inverness eighth, six points clear of second bottom Dumbarton, who have played a game more.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31Beadling
- 26Vincent
- 28Craigen
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 5Warren
- 3TremarcoBooked at 89mins
- 33HarperSubstituted forMcKayat 5'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Polworth
- 4Chalmers
- 11Vigurs
- 15MulraneySubstituted forBellat 71'minutes
- 14Oakley
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forElbouzediat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 22McKay
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 2,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.
Booking
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.
Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Connor Bell replaces Jake Mulraney.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Elbouzedi replaces Aaron Doran.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).