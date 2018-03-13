Scottish Championship
Dunfermline1Inverness CT0

Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Inverness CT

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland at East End Park

James Craigen scores
James Craigen (far right) registered the game's only goal

Dunfermline Athletic moved up to fifth in the Championship with a narrow but deserved win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at East End Park.

The only goal came from a free-kick just five minutes into the game.

Kallum Higginbotham was bundled over 20 yards out and James Craigen curled a wonderful left-foot shot around the wall into the bottom left corner.

The visitors threatened in the second period with Liam Polworth and Aaron Doran both going close to an equaliser.

The Pars almost doubled their advantage when Declan McManus had a header cleared off the line by Carl Tremarco.

And McManus set up Higginbotham for a powerful shot from 10 yards that was stopped by a terrific save from Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Dunfermline claim their first win in seven games and are four points off the promotion play-off places with a game in hand.

Defeat leaves Inverness eighth, six points clear of second bottom Dumbarton, who have played a game more.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31Beadling
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Armstrong
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 5Warren
  • 3TremarcoBooked at 89mins
  • 33HarperSubstituted forMcKayat 5'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Polworth
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Vigurs
  • 15MulraneySubstituted forBellat 71'minutes
  • 14Oakley
  • 10Doran CoganSubstituted forElbouzediat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 20Bell
  • 22McKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
2,249

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.

Booking

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.

Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Connor Bell replaces Jake Mulraney.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Elbouzedi replaces Aaron Doran.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148544281650
3Dundee Utd2413473429543
4Morton28119838281042
5Dunfermline27108940301038
6Queen of Sth2710894037338
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton2659121632-1624
10Brechin2604221857-394
View full Scottish Championship table

