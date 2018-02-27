Mansfield Town: Krystian Pearce, Mal Benning and Omari Sterling-James sign one-year deals

Mansfield players Krystian Pearce (left), Mal Benning (centre) and Omari Sterling-James

Mansfield Town defenders Krystian Pearce and Mal Benning and striker Omari Sterling-James have all signed new one-year deals with the promotion-chasing League Two club.

The existing deals for centre-half Pearce, 28, left-back Benning, 24, and Sterling-James, 23, were all due to expire at the end of this season.

The club retain the option of a further year on all three players.

Steve Evans' Stags are two points off an automatic promotion place in fifth.