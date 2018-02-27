Neil Lennon: Hibernian head coach charged by Scottish FA

Neil Lennon watched the conclusion of Saturday's match from the stand

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been charged by the Scottish FA after criticising the referee and being sent to the stands at the weekend.

Lennon, 46, faces two charges - "misconduct at a match" and criticism of decisions by match officials.

The Northern Irishman was sent off after Kilmarnock were awarded a penalty during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

A principal hearing date has been set for Thursday 15 March.

Kilmarnock had reduced their two-goal half-time deficit when referee Kevin Clancy awarded a spot-kick for handball against Hibs' Ryan Porteous.

Kris Boyd's effort from 12 yards was saved but he converted the rebound to seal a point for the Ayrshire side.

"It's not a penalty," Lennon insisted after the match. "It's the same referee who missed a clear handball for us against Rangers.

"I think he's guessed because it's hit Ryan on the elbow and the ball is going a mile wide. We should be able to send referees off for their performances, instead of managers.

"I'm not happy with the standard of refereeing this season. It's cost us a lot of points. That could cost us a European place. It could cost us a lot of money."