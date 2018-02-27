The Gambia's Bubacarr Trawally moves to Guizhou Hengfeng FC on a free transfer

Gambia international Bubacarr Trawally leaves CSL Yanbian Funde

Chinese Super League (CSL) side Guizhou Hengfeng FC have signed Gambia international Bubacarr Trawally on a free transfer.

The explosive forward was the leading African scorer in the CSL last season with 18 goals in 28 appearances for relegated Yanbian Funde.

He recently broke his contract with Yanbian, which was set to last until December 2018.

Trawally, 23, moved to the CSL in 2015 when he joined Hangzhou Greentown from Gambian side Real de Banjul.

He helped Real de Banjul win the domestic league in 2014, finishing as the top scorer with 12 goals.

Trawally has six international caps for the Gambia, and made his Scorpions debut at home in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Cameroon in 2015.

He is also part of the team in the on-going qualifying matches for the 2019 Nations Cup.

The Gambia will play a friendly match against the Central African Republic next month in Banjul.

The Scorpions striker established himself at Yanbian whom he joined initially on loan from Hangzhou in 2015.

He scored 17 goals to help the team gain promotion to the top flight before making a permanent switch.

The Gambian scored eight goals in his debut CSL season in 2016 with Yanbian who managed to survive the drop before taking his individual exploits to another level scoring 18 goals in his second season.

Trawally, nicked-named Steve, was named the Chinese Super League's MVP twice.

With the move to Guizhou Hengfeng FC, Trawally will be one of Gregorio Manzano's key players at the club, and joins the likes of former Everton forward Nikica Jelavic and Spanish midfielder Mario Suarez.