Spanish La Liga
Espanyol1Real Madrid0

Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid

Gerard Moreno's goal
Real Madrid had been unbeaten in seven La Liga games - their best run of the season

Gerard Moreno scored an injury-time winner as Espanyol beat Real Madrid for the first time in over a decade.

Real had won five games in a row but rested Cristiano Ronaldo and were made to pay for a below-par performance.

Espanyol probably edged the game and Moreno had a first-half goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Real defender Sergio Ramos was playing as an extra striker at the end as Moreno controlled Sergio Garcia's cross before smashing the ball home.

La Liga champions Real remain 14 points behind Barcelona, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday in their game in hand.

Espanyol had failed to win in their last 22 games against Real, drawing only three of those, a run going back to October 2007.

Line-ups

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 2Navarro
  • 15López
  • 6Duarte
  • 3MartínBooked at 81mins
  • 25Darder
  • 8Sánchez
  • 4SánchezSubstituted forGraneroat 70'minutes
  • 19PiattiSubstituted forBaptistaoat 79'minutes
  • 9García
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 1López
  • 5Gomes Pereira
  • 10Jurado
  • 11Baptistao
  • 12Vilá
  • 21Roca
  • 23Granero

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Hakimi
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 18Llorente
  • 23KovacicSubstituted forMayoralat 89'minutes
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22IscoSubstituted forBenzemaat 69'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 11BaleBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 32Rodríguez
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
19,805

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Espanyol 1, Real Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Real Madrid 0.

Goal!

Goal! Espanyol 1, Real Madrid 0. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio García.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

David López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Navarro.

Attempt saved. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio García.

Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Gareth Bale.

Booking

Aarón Martín (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aarón Martín (Espanyol).

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Leo Baptistao replaces Pablo Piatti.

Attempt missed. Sergio García (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio García.

Offside, Espanyol. Sergi Darder tries a through ball, but Sergio García is caught offside.

Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pablo Piatti (Espanyol).

Attempt saved. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Piatti.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Navarro (Espanyol).

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Esteban Granero replaces Víctor Sánchez.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Isco.

Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aarón Martín.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aarón Martín (Espanyol).

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol).

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid).

Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona25205068125665
2Atl Madrid25177141113058
3Real Madrid26156562283451
4Valencia25154649292049
5Villarreal2512583629741
6Sevilla25123103340-739
7Girona2610793636037
8Real Betis25113114350-736
9Celta Vigo26105114338535
10Eibar25105103238-635
11Getafe258982922733
12Ath Bilbao2571082628-231
13Espanyol2671092332-931
14Leganés2586112128-730
15Real Sociedad2585124747029
16Alavés2591152237-1528
17Levante25311112140-1920
18Las Palmas2554161852-3419
19Dep La Coruña2546152453-2918
20Malaga2534181640-2413
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story