Match ends, Espanyol 1, Real Madrid 0.
Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid
Gerard Moreno scored an injury-time winner as Espanyol beat Real Madrid for the first time in over a decade.
Real had won five games in a row but rested Cristiano Ronaldo and were made to pay for a below-par performance.
Espanyol probably edged the game and Moreno had a first-half goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.
Real defender Sergio Ramos was playing as an extra striker at the end as Moreno controlled Sergio Garcia's cross before smashing the ball home.
La Liga champions Real remain 14 points behind Barcelona, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday in their game in hand.
Espanyol had failed to win in their last 22 games against Real, drawing only three of those, a run going back to October 2007.
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 2Navarro
- 15López
- 6Duarte
- 3MartínBooked at 81mins
- 25Darder
- 8Sánchez
- 4SánchezSubstituted forGraneroat 70'minutes
- 19PiattiSubstituted forBaptistaoat 79'minutes
- 9García
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 1López
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 10Jurado
- 11Baptistao
- 12Vilá
- 21Roca
- 23Granero
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Hakimi
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 18Llorente
- 23KovacicSubstituted forMayoralat 89'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 22IscoSubstituted forBenzemaat 69'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 11BaleBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 9Benzema
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 32Rodríguez
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 19,805
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Real Madrid 0.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 1, Real Madrid 0. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio García.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
David López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Navarro.
Attempt saved. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio García.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Gareth Bale.
Booking
Aarón Martín (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aarón Martín (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Leo Baptistao replaces Pablo Piatti.
Attempt missed. Sergio García (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio García.
Offside, Espanyol. Sergi Darder tries a through ball, but Sergio García is caught offside.
Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Piatti (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Piatti.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Navarro (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Esteban Granero replaces Víctor Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Isco.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aarón Martín.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aarón Martín (Espanyol).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol).
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.