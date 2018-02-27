St Johnstone 1-4 Rangers: Jamie Murphy 'angry' at Saints' tackling

Rangers' Jamie Murphy had to be replaced after suffering an injury during a tackle by Matty Willock

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says Jamie Murphy was "angry" at some of the tackling he received against St Johnstone.

The winger hobbled off in the second half of his side's 4-1 win after Matty Willock caught him late on the side of the foot.

"Jamie was in a bit of pain as he came off. He's a bit frustrated and angry with some of the tackles," Murty said.

"We have to assess his foot and then go from there."

Rangers' victory was their fifth consecutive win in all competitions - the first time they have achieved that feat since March 2016 - and it narrowed the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic to six points.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty was pleased that his players weren't satisfied with their display despite defeat St Johnstone

The Ibrox side face Falkirk in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, then their next league outing is the Old Firm game at Ibrox on 11 March.

Murty is hopeful that Murphy, and other players who picked up injuries against St Johnstone, will have recovered in time to face Celtic.

"There's a few knocks and a few sore ones," the Rangers manager said.

"Obviously Jamie is the most obvious one. We'll just assess those, particularly Jamie, and try to get them rested as we've got some big games coming up.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored his side's fourth goal against St Johnstone

"I don't want to jinx anything by saying how bad it might be. We will assess it, we will try to be calm about it and we'll make sure that he gets the requisite care."

Rangers opened the scoring at McDiarmid Park through James Tavernier's penalty, then Josh Windass and Sean Goss added to their lead before the interval.

Alfredo Morelos made it 4-0 after the break before St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr pulled one goal back for the home side.

"I had a little go at the players after the game," said Murty. "I questioned whether they would have taken 4-1 before the game and they said yes so I asked what they were moaning about.

"They said the last half hour wasn't good enough and they need to be better and that's great for me to hear.

"We can improve on the things that weren't right next time and if we have that mentality for the rest of the season then it bodes well for the direction of the club."

Media playback is not supported on this device St Johnstone 1-4 Rangers: 'The referee's not the reason we lost but he kills the game'

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was unhappy with the goals his side conceded, but also with the decision by referee Steven McLean to award a free-kick against Murray Davidson, that led to Rangers' third goal.

"At 2-0 we got back into it a little bit, George [Williams] has a great chance and [Wes] Foderingham makes a good save, and then the game's killed by a poor decision, although the referee's not the reason we lost the game.

"Murray Davidson quite clearly wins the ball and to compound it he books Murray and we concede off the free-kick.

"At half-time the challenge was to make sure we didn't lose the second half, and to be fair to them, they worked hard and created a few opportunities. It's just the manner of the goals that we've given away that is frustrating for me. At 2-0, you have a chance but at 3-0 it's damage limitation."