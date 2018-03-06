Championship
Leeds19:45Wolves
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Adam Forshaw
Adam Forshaw has made six appearances for Leeds since joining from Middlesbrough in January
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday from 19:30 GMT

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom could make changes after his side's disappointing 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Friday.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw was brought on as a half-time substitute in that game and is likely to come back into the starting XI.

Wolves are without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is serving a two-match ban.

The leaders have not won any of their past three games - their longest run without a league victory this season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 25%Draw 27%Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last six home league matches against Wolves - they lost last time out at Elland Road in April 2017.
  • Wolves have not beaten Leeds at Elland Road in back to back league seasons since the 1959/60 campaign.
  • Leeds have conceded 46 league goals this season - they only conceded 47 in the entirety of last season.
  • Wolves have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions (D4 L3).
  • The Whites have lost their last five Championship matches against teams starting the day in top spot, since a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in February 2015.
  • Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in more Championship goals for Wolves than any other player this season (18, 10 goals and eight assists), including five in his last five games (one goal, four assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story