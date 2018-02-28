Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager says keeping his job is his 'last worry'

Arsenal have lost six out of 12 games in 2018, including Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Arsene Wenger says keeping his job as Arsenal boss is his "last worry" after losing six of their 12 games in 2018.

The Gunners host leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, four days after a 3-0 defeat by City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Arsenal are 27 points behind City and 10 adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place.

Wenger, Arsenal manager since 1996, said he is "amazed I still have to answer these kinds of questions".

The 68-year-old Frenchman signed a new two-year contract in May 2017 after leading Arsenal to a third FA Cup triumph in four seasons.

"I've turned the whole world down to respect my contracts," he added.

